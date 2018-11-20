DENVER – One person is dead and three others have sustained non-life threatening injuries in a shooting Monday afternoon in downtown Denver.

Denver Police spokesman Doug Schepman told reporters that no arrests have been made and police don’t know if there was more than one shooter. Authorities did not immediately release any information on potential suspects.

Denver Health Medical Center spokesman Simon Crittle said paramedics from the hospital responded to the shooting and found one person dead at the scene.

Officers closed several streets in the area, about three blocks from Coors Field, home of the Colorado Rockies, after police first received reports of gunshots around 4 p.m. MST.

"Downtown is obviously a very populated area, and so to have multiple gunshots fired in an area like this is quite concerning," Schepman said.

UPDATE: Multiple parties shot and transported from the scene at 21st & Lawrence. No suspect information is available at this time. Investigation is ongoing.PIO is en route and will meet media at 21st & Arapahoe. #Denver pic.twitter.com/wE6kvdTQAg — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 19, 2018

Contributing: The Associated Press.

