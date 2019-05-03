HOUSTON — NASA has confirmed one of its planes crash landed at Ellington Airport Tuesday afternoon.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

The pilot of the WB57 high-altitude research aircraft was the only one on board.

During takeoff at a slow speed, the aircraft suddenly shut down, NASA spokesman Kelly Humphreys said.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene as a precaution.

The plane will be towed back to a hangar so investigators can learn more about the shutdown.

Check back for more details on this developing story.

