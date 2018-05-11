If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.
British rock band Muse is coming to the states for their next world tour, and they're stopping in Houston and Dallas along the way.
Muse's "#SimulationTheory World Tour" hits the Toyota Center in Houston Feb. 22 and the American Airlines Center in Dallas Feb. 24.
Fans who pre-order the band's new album, "#StimulationTheory," will receive early access to tickets. Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Nov. 13. Tickets to the general public go on sale at noon Friday, Nov. 16.
