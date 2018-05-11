If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

British rock band Muse is coming to the states for their next world tour, and they're stopping in Houston and Dallas along the way.

Muse are pleased to announce the 2019 #SimulationTheory World Tour!



Pre-order the new album now from the Official Store for early access to tour tickets. Pre-sale starts Tuesday 13 November. General on sale starts 16 November.



Details here: https://t.co/1JZwOQeZwl#MuseLive pic.twitter.com/EtAs8Ad42v — muse (@muse) November 5, 2018

Muse's "#SimulationTheory World Tour" hits the Toyota Center in Houston Feb. 22 and the American Airlines Center in Dallas Feb. 24.

Fans who pre-order the band's new album, "#StimulationTheory," will receive early access to tickets. Pre-sale tickets are available Tuesday, Nov. 13. Tickets to the general public go on sale at noon Friday, Nov. 16.

