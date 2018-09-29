LAMPASAS, Texas — Multiple injuries were reported after a bus carrying fifth grade students from Norman, Oklahoma, rolled over on US Hwy. 281 north of Lampasas, according to local law enforcement.

Officials said the call came in around 3:20 in the afternoon. Multiple agencies responded to the scene.

According to DPS, the bus was carrying 24 female students and two teachers.

Officials said the school's principal was driving when the back end of the bus hydroplaned into northbound traffic. The driver corrected, which caused the bus to roll over one time.

One teacher said she was ejected from the bus.

Lampasas police said no one was killed, but all passengers, except the driver, were transported to various medical centers.

Several passengers sustained significant injuries, including two who were taken to McLane Children's Hospital in Temple for head trauma.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area.

This story will be updated with details as they become available.

