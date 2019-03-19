BEAUMONT, Texas — Broken glass still sits in the parking lots of Beaumont hike and bike trails.

Sarah Swink, who lives in Beaumont, says "A couple of times when I've driven up and I've seen glass shattered from a window."

Josh Martin took this photo on Saturday at the Gulf Terrace Hike and Bike Trail on Dishman Road.

KBMT

His car was broken into while he and his date were out walking and came back to find out that thieves stole a purse and credit cards.

Two miles north at the Folsom Hike and Bike Trail, the same thing was happening.

"That is kind of scary because I'm not armed or anything and so if that were to happen to me I'd definitely be scared," says Swink. "I live very close, so it's a little alarming that not only is it happening here but it's happening close to where I live."

Police pulled over a man who matched the description of a possible suspect on Saturday.

Officer linked Jarvis Hurst, 26, to several auto burglaries in the area.

They found several items associated with breaking into cars and items that were purchased using stolen credit cards.

Norma Motie, who routinely visits the Folsom trail, tells us she typically keeps her valuable items at home.

"I do leave my stuff at home, yes," says Motie. "I just bring my license, my keys and my phone of course."

She says despite the uptick in crime, she feels the trails are a safe place to enjoy.

"It's pretty safe, there's a lot of people here most of the time," says Motie. "As long as it's daylight and you see people around, you're fine."

Swink routinely comes out to the trails to walk her dog and tells us Hurst's arrest and the BPD's presence are reassuring.

"It made me feel better that the cops were here the other day," says Swink. "That shows that at least something is happening and it makes me feel better that there has been an arrest."

Hurst sits in the Jefferson County Jail, charged with two traffic violations and three counts of credit card abuse.

Investigators tell 12News he was involved in multiple break-in cases over the span of a few weeks.