SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Authorities located a 17-year-old autistic teen who was reported missing Sunday night at Tyler State Park.

Kevin Wickliffe was found safe early Monday morning on County Road 35, just north of I-20. Authorities say Wickliffe was a little dehydrated but otherwise unharmed.

Wickliffe was first reported missing at 6 p.m. Sunday night at Tyler State Park. Once authorities learned that he was missing, a massive search was launched to find the teen. By 11 p.m., authorities had to stop the flood of volunteers searching for Wickliffe.

KYTX

Multiple units responded to the scene searching for the teen including the Smith County Sheriff's Office, Smith County Game Wardens, Tyler State Park Police, Red Springs Volunteer Fire Department, Smith County Precinct 4 and 5, and DPS.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice also responded to the scene with bloodhounds. The DPS Air Unit was also on the scene to search from the air.