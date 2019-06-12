KINGSVILLE, Texas — The Kleberg County Sheriff's Office has foiled the Grinch's attempt to spoil Christmas, and they have the mugshot to prove it.

34- year old Mr. Grinch was booked into Kleberg County on December 6.

The arresting officer was Richard Kirkpatrick, and according to the Kleberg County, Mr. Grinch who is from Whoville, is being held with a bond.

Officers want to make sure people don’t become victims this holiday season.

Remember to make sure you lock your doors and keep valuables like cell phones, purses, and Christmas gifts out of sight.

