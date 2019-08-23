WAXAHACHIE, Texas — A 6-year-old boy and his mother were both found dead Friday night in a parking garage after an Amber Alert was issued for the child earlier in the evening, confirmed Waxahachie police.

The Amber Alert was issued for 6-year-old Phillip Oliver "Ollie" Wiedemann, who authorities said they suspected was in immediate danger.

Waxahachie Police Department

He had last been seen at about 4 p.m. Thursday.

When the Amber Alert was issued, police said they believed Ollie was with his mother, Candace Harbin, who didn't have custody of her son.

Police found Ollie and Harbin after they received a report of two unresponsive people at about 6:35 p.m. in the parking garage. When police arrived at the scene, both the mother and son were dead.

Waxahachie Police Department

News of their deaths came after emergency crews lined the roadways in the area of South Jackson and East Main streets.

Police said their causes of death won't be released until authorities further investigate.