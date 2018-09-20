TEXAS — A survey of more than 800 likely Texas voters showed that most believe the U.S. Senate should confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, according to findings released by Quinnipiac University.

The poll, released Sept. 20, surveyed 807 self-identified likely voters from Sept. 11 to Sept. 17. Fifty-four percent of likely voters in Texas reported that Kavanaugh should be confirmed, while 39 percent said he should not. Sixty percent of men polled supported confirmation and 48 percent of women polled did not support confirmation.

Most of those who support confirmation are Republican, the poll found.

"Texans say confirm Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. His margin of support is 15 points overall, with 67 percent support from white voters. But Judge Kavanaugh gets only 40 percent support from Hispanic voters and almost no support from black voters," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll.

