'It was like sunset in the middle of the night' | Mosquito Fire updates, evacuations, fire maps

Flames from the Mosquito Fire jumped the American River, burning structures in Volcanoville and moving closer to Foresthill and Georgetown.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — Tthe fast-moving Mosquito Fire in the Sierra Nevada foothills doubled in size Friday to at least 46 square miles and threatened 3,600 homes, while blanketing the region in smoke.

Flames jumped the American River, burning structures in the mountain town of Volcanoville and moving closer to the towns of Foresthill, home to about 1,500 people, and Georgetown, population 3,000. More than 5,700 people in the area have been evacuated, said Placer County Sheriff's Office Lt. Josh Barnhart.

Firefighters don't have any containment on the fire.

David Hance slept on the porch of his mother’s Foresthill mobile home when he woke up to a glowing red sky early Wednesday morning and was ordered to evacuate.

“It was actually fricking terrifying, cause they say, ‘Oh yeah, it’s coming closer,’” he said. “It was like sunset in the middle of the night.”

Hance left behind most of his electronic gear, all his clothing and family photos and fled to Auburn, where he found his mother, Linda Hance, who said the biggest stress is wondering: “Is my house still there?”

As of Friday, the Mosquito Fire was the largest active fire in California surpassing the Fairview fire in San Bernandino County

Organizers of the Tour de Tahoe announced Friday they were canceling the annual 72-mile (115-km) bicycle ride scheduled Sunday around Lake Tahoe because of the heavy smoke from the blaze — more than 50 miles (80 km) away — and noted that cycling is a “heavy cardio activity that does not pair well with terrible air quality.” Last year’s ride was canceled due to smoke from another big fire south of Tahoe.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause remained under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

El Dorado County Sheriff John D'Agostini issued a local emergency due to the fire and a public health emergency has been issued for the area due to the smoke.

The weather helped firefighters Friday with a higher humidity level, lower temperatures and slower wind speeds, according to Rob Scott, El Dorado County's fire behavior analyst.

Live Evacuation Maps

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office evacuation map:

Evacuation Centers

Placer County

Evacuation center : Bell Road Baptist Church at 707 Bell Road in Auburn Temporary Location: Auburn Regional Park Gym at 3770 Richardson Dr in Auburn for parking (for RV/Car), bathrooms and shower access ONLY (no hookups/sleeping spaces/etc.)

For large and small animals: Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley. Check-in at Gate 8 No birds/chickens due to avian flu.



El Dorado County

Evacuation centers: Cameron Park Community Services District, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park Green Valley Community Church , 3500 Missouri Flat Rd, Placerville

El Dorado County Animal Shelter 6435 Capitol Avenue, Diamond Springs

Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center, 7200 Lone Pine Dr, Rancho Murieta Must call first: (916) 985-7334

Large animals only: Flying M Ranch, 82 Carefree Way, Oroville

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

Road Closures

For a Waze map with current road closures, click here.