GALVESTON, Texas - Moody Gardens in Galveston is facing a firestorm of criticism for the way they recently collected marine life off the coast of Palm Beach County, Fla.

The underwater world around Florida’s Blue Heron Bridge is known as one of the best dive spots in the country. Moody Gardens says last week, they were there collecting several species in the name of conservation. However, plenty of Floridians say in the process, they damaged one of their most vibrant ecosystems.

Jeff Nelson, founder of The Blue Heron Bridge Preservation, says he was there when divers spent days collecting wildlife

“I asked them what kind of species they were trying to take, and they had a list of up to 50 species that they were allowed to take,” Nelson said. “The answer was, 'Well, we have our legal right to do this.'”

Longtime divers like Jim Abernathy say so many samples were taken that the ecosystem is noticeably depleted.

"These brilliant scientists have raped Palm Beach County of one of its most brilliant resources," Abernathy said.

Greg Whittaker, animal husbandry manager with Moody Gardens, claims what’s being alleged is hardly the case.

“We would not be taking that many animals from a sensitive ecosystem,” Whittaker said.

According to Whittaker, 50 fish and 11 invertebrates were collected from three dive locations off the east coast of Florida. Whittaker says they had all the proper permits and showed their specimens to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers on two different occasions.

“All of our activities were deemed 100 percent appropriate and legal," he said. “We were there for very specific purposes looking for a small number of fish for longer-term, bigger-picture goals.”

The FWC says although Moody Gardens did have the proper permits, the permit was amended Saturday to exclude the Blue Heron Bridge. However, that was after the fish had already been legally collected.

“Technically, what was done was legal, but what is legal is not always right,” said Florida diver and wildlife photographer Corey Ricketts.

Moody Gardens says all the fish safely arrived in Galveston, and regardless of demands from some Floridians to put the fish back where they came from, they will stay in Galveston.

“Releasing them back to the environment is not something that we feel would be responsible,” Whittaker said.

Moody Gardens released the following statement:

"An expedition to Florida to support an ongoing research project has resulted in an organized campaign against Moody Gardens and Texas A&M University Galveston with allegations of improper conduct by our professional staff. Moody Gardens takes these allegations very seriously and wishes to address these public comments and correct mis-information that has been presented as fact.

"'Claims that Moody Gardens has collected thousands of fish from the Blue Heron Bridge dive site in Florida are misinformed and untrue,' said Moody Gardens CEO John Zendt, who added Moody Gardens worked with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to acquire the necessary permits for this limited list of species and specimens and abided by all department regulations to protect Florida’s natural resources. 'We collected a total of 50 fish and 12 invertebrates over a seven-day period and were nothing if not respectful of the environment we were allowed to visit. I am very excited to have the privilege to share these wonderful species with our visitors.'

"Moody Gardens has been working with several public aquariums and university research programs including Texas A&M University Galveston to improve sustainability within our living collections for the past three years. Captive breeding in marine fish is an important initiative within the Association of Zoo and Aquarium (AZA) community and Moody Gardens has been focused on several species of Blennies in its work. The biologists were in Florida to collect broodstock for these breeding efforts for those species with which there has been success and a few others that show promise. Moody Gardens limited its collecting efforts to species that do well in human care and can help us tell the story to our visitors of zoos and aquariums helping to save species.

“'There has been a call for Moody Gardens to release the fish obtained at Blue Heron Bridge,' said Moody Gardens Animal Husbandry Manager Greg Whittaker. Given the specimens were housed in common water systems with other animals that could pose risks for introducing novel pathogens, reintroduction would be irresponsible. It would also be impossible to determine exact fish and invertebrates were sourced at Blue Heron Bridge versus the other collection sites. Whittaker added, 'We applaud the environmental protectionism that these local advocates are showing as it aligns squarely with our mission. I also want to assure all of those who have contacted us that we have not removed all of any species from any one location.'

"(Their) experienced collection team did so at three collecting sites with two-thirds of the fish coming from the Blue Heron Bridge and the Blue Heron Bridge Snorkel Trail and the other third collected from the Fort Pierce Marina Dock. All collections averaged one hour and were targeted and deliberate using gear to match the needs and avoid bycatch or environmental disruption. On two separate occasions, FWC agents were called to inspect the operations and deemed the Moody Gardens team was in full compliance. One specimen died in transport to Galveston, Texas, but all others are doing well in quarantine systems since arrival Sunday evening.'"

