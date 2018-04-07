NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A mother who went to get groceries for her children ended up at a hospital, instead, after someone shot at her Wednesday.
The woman's father told 13News Now he received the call that his daughter was hurt around 11 a.m. She was driving on East Princess Anne Road near Hemlock Street when a bullet hit her windshield. Glass from the windshield struck her, and the woman hit her head. She pulled into the Hardee's restaurant located at the intersection. She then called police.
Medics took the woman to the hospital. Her father said she should be all right and that the shooting was random. He added, "I'm upset, mad, angry."
Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter
► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.