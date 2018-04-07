NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) -- A mother who went to get groceries for her children ended up at a hospital, instead, after someone shot at her Wednesday.

The woman's father told 13News Now he received the call that his daughter was hurt around 11 a.m. She was driving on East Princess Anne Road near Hemlock Street when a bullet hit her windshield. Glass from the windshield struck her, and the woman hit her head. She pulled into the Hardee's restaurant located at the intersection. She then called police.

July 4th SHOOTING: A mother was getting groceries for her kids when she was randomly shot at in NFK, family says.



She had to pull over into a Hardee's parking lot. "I'm upset, mad, angry," her father told us. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/i1SnEpfK7m — Steven Graves 13News Now (@13StevenGraves) July 4, 2018

Medics took the woman to the hospital. Her father said she should be all right and that the shooting was random. He added, "I'm upset, mad, angry."

