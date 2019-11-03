MIAMI BEACH, Fla. — Conor McGregor was jailed after police said he destroyed the phone of a fan who was trying to take his picture, according to an arrest report.

Jail records show McGregor, 30, is charged with robbery and criminal mischief.

A man approached McGregor just before 5:30 a.m. Monday outside the Fontainebleau Hotel and tried to take a picture, the arrest report states. The UFC superstar reportedly slapped the phone out the man's hand and stomped on it.

He then allegedly picked up the broken phone and walked away. Police arrested him just before 6 p.m.

McGregor was held on a $12,500 bond, according to jail records. He bonded out around 10 p.m., according to WFOR-TV.

TMZ reports McGregor has been in the Miami area to celebrate his mother's birthday. His arrest comes almost a year after police said he used a dolly to smash through a window of a charter bus carrying many UFC fighters.

He pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge and was sentenced to three days of anger management courses and five days of community service in connection to the April 2018 incident, according to Reuters.

