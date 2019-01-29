CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia State Police have issued an endangered missing child alert for a Charlottesville boy.

Daniel Burnett is 2 years old, stands at about 2'8" tall and weighs 35 pounds. He has blue eyes, blond hair, and was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt with "OshKosh" written on it and gray cargo pants.

Daniel is believed to be in danger and was allegedly taken by his mother, Casey Carter. Carter is 5'6" and weighs 120 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a red 1998 Saturn sedan, with Virginia license number VFW1088.

If you have seen Daniel Burnett or Casey Carter, you're asked to call 911 or the Charlottesville Police Dept. at 434-970-3280.

Casey Carter

Virginia State Police