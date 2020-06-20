FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Donte Anderson, a 12-year-old boy who went missing in Fort Bend County on Saturday has been found safe, the sheriff's office said.

-- Below is our original story --

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 12-year-old boy who disappeared Friday night from his home in the Fresno area.

Donte Anderson was last seen near the 4000 block of Dawn Rise Court around 8:20 p.m. He left the house on foot.

Donte is 5-feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 105 to 110 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, black jeans and blue tennis shoes. Donte was also wearing glasses with a broken ear piece.

Investigators said there are no indications of foul play, but the sheriff’s office is concerned about his well-being.

If anyone knows his location or has seen Anderson, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

