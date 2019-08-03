AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Austin police said a 10 year-old-girl who was last seen at an Austin elementary school Thursday has been found safe.

PREVIOUS: Police said Ashley Lopez was last seen at 3 p.m. at the Overton Elementary School located 7201 Colony Loop Dr. in Austin.

Police described Lopez as a Hispanic girl that is 4 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lopez was last seen wearing a long-sleeved green army pattern shirt with exposed shoulders, long gray pants and black shoes, according to police. She was also reportedly wearing a backpack decorated with emoji pictures.