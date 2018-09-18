NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — A sailor aboard the USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) was killed Monday in what the Navy calls a "mishap" on the aircraft carrier's flight deck.

The incident happened around 4:45 p.m. No other sailors were hurt, and the cause of the mishap is currently under investigation.

The Navy has not released the sailor's identity. Department of Defense policy precludes the release of such details until 24 hours after the sailor's family has been notified.

Nearly 30 ships had just returned after being sortied to avoid impact from Hurricane Florence last week, but according to Navy spokesman Commander Dave Hecht, Monday's incident occurred while the ship was out to sea.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC