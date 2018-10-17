NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — The father of retired NFL quarterback Michael Vick was sentenced to five years in prison, after he pleaded guilty earlier this year to conspiracy to distribute heroin.

According to court documents, Michael Boddie was part of a family-run drug trafficking organization. Boddie worked with the head of the organization, William Arthur Joe, to arrange heroin deals and would conduct sales on Joe's behalf.

Back in June, Boddie pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and he pleaded guilty to distribution of more than 100 grams of heroin.

The five-year sentence was the mandatory minimum. Boddie could have faced up to 40 years in prison.

