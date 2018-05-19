First lady Melania Trump has been released from the hospital, according to the White House.

The first lady's office announced that she had returned home Saturday morning and "is resting comfortably and remains in high spirits."

"Our office has received thousands of calls and emails wishing Mrs. Trump well, and we thank everyone who has taken the time to reach out," the White House statement reads.

Trump had been in the hospital since Monday when she had treatment for a “benign kidney condition."

The White House has released few details about her treatment, but on Wednesday she tweeted that she was "feeling great & look forward to getting back home."

