HOUSTON - Three astronauts are spending Thanksgiving orbiting about 260 miles above Earth. The Expedition 57 trio from the U.S., Russia and Germany will share a traditional Thanksgiving meal together with fresh ingredients delivered over the weekend on a pair of new cargo ships.

For the past 30 years, Texas City native Vickie Kloeris has been at the forefront of NASA’s space food program at Johnson Space Center.

“I’ve always been very passionate about being able to contribute to the space program,” Kloeris said.

ISS Commander Alexander Gerst from ESA (European Space Agency), NASA Flight Engineer Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Cosmonaut Sergey Prokepyez will have turkey, candied yams, stuffing and spicy pound cake for dinner.

Some of the food is thermo stabilized just like canned food at the grocery store. The turkey, however, is irradiated and put into a pouch. Heating up the bird is as easy as adding water, putting it into a heater and enjoying a slice of home for the holiday.

“You know, they’re away from their families, so what we can provide becomes even more important for these long duration crew members,” Kloeris said.

© 2018 KHOU