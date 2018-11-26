AUSTIN — Callers reported a body was found floating in the water off of East Riverside Drive in Austin on Monday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted at around 10 a.m. that the body was found at the 1300 block of East Riverside Drive. But the Austin fire and police departments had to use a boat ramp at Festival Beach to bring the body ashore.

Nearby, fliers with Martin Gutierrez's picture on them could be seen attached to trees and utility posts, asking for information on his whereabouts and offering a cash reward.

That's because this area is near where the 25-year-old man was last seen alive, on Rainey Street early Nov. 19. It's also an area where Gutierrez's family and friends have searched for him.

On Monday, Austin detectives asked the Gutierrez family to show up here, according to the members of the family. The family also told members of the media that police didn't offer any information.

Senior Patrol Officer Destiny Silva said in a press conference Monday afternoon that police haven't confirmed any identifying information.

"At this time, we are not able to confirm that the body located is related to any open missing persons investigations. We are also not able to determine age, race, or gender...We are asking if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact the homicide tip line at (512) 477-3588," Officer Silva said.

It was an emotional and trying day for Gutierrez's loved ones, who could be seen crying and hugging one another throughout the day.

APD's Victim Services were on hand to help them.

The Travis County Medical Examiner's Office is expected to perform an autopsy on the body soon.

On Tuesday, Gutierrez's brother confirmed that his brother died but did not specify if his body was the one that was pulled from the lake. Austin police told KVUE they wouldn't have an update on the body's identity until they heard back from the homicide department.

