SPRING, Texas — A man was hospitalized Thursday night after he was apparently struck by lightning in Spring.

The incident happened on Stuebner Airline Road. Sources said the victim, a man in his late 20s, was walking his dogs to the dog park when he was struck by lightning.

A witness performed CPR on the man before he was taken by Life Flight to the hospital. His condition is unknown, but sources told KHOU 11’s Brett Buffington he was alert and breathing.

The victim's three dogs ran into the woods after the incident but were found after a brief search with law enforcement officers and volunteers.

