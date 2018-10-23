ARLINGTON, Texas — Arlington police are investigating a brazen case of suspected road rage that occurred Monday night on Interstate 20.

A crash involving two cars happened westbound on Interstate 20 near the New York Avenue exit at about 8 p.m.

Lt. Chris Cook, a spokesman with Arlington police, said a slower car was sideswiped when one driver aggressively tried to pass the vehicle.

When the two cars pulled over near the New York Avenue exit, one of the drivers exited the vehicle to exchange insurance information but was shot in the head.

"The victim had his wife and two kids in the car," Cook said. "We're going to be actively looking for this suspect overnight."

The victim, who Cook said was alert at the scene, was rushed to Medical Center Arlington. Police later said he was released from the hospital and that the bullet only grazed the man's head.

Cook said the man's wife told police the shooter kicked at their car, damaging their mirror, and then banged on the window before he pulled out the gun.

"She started screaming, 'I have kids in the car,"' Cook said of the wife.

The suspect remains at large. Police think he's driving a light or gray-colored SUV or hatchback vehicle, perhaps a BMW, with side damage from the collision.

He's thought to be a Hispanic male, mid-20s, 5'08" tall, medium build, with a mustache and goatee or beard. The suspect wore black rim glasses.

Tips can be sent to Det. Hill at 817-575-8610, or anonymously at the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers line at 817-469-TIPS.

