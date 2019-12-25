HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A man opened fire at a Christmas Eve party near Cypress, killing a woman, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the man opened fire at a house in the 16500 block of Obsidian Drive, which is inside a gated community close to the Houston National Golf Club in west Harris County.

Most of the people inside the house were in pajamas, deputies said.

It's not clear what led up to the shooting or if anyone else was injured.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities are searching for a man who is possibly in his 50s who left the scene in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee. Gonzalez said the man is armed with a pistol.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: Defense attorneys say suspected cop killer has history of mental illness

RELATED: HCSO: Teen shoots sister, kills her boyfriend at Katy home

RELATED: Man shoots pregnant girlfriend multiple times and then holds her hostage, police say