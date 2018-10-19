MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas – Two people are dead, and another is in critical condition following a murder-suicide in the Conroe area overnight, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call around 11:45 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Winchester Drive and found three people laying on the ground in the middle of the street.

Two of the individuals, Daniel Outlaw, 35, and Jennifer Lee, 29, were pronounced dead from gunshot wounds, deputies said. The third person, a woman, was transported in critical condition to a hospital in The Woodlands.

Her identity has not been released.

Outlaw was identified as the ex-boyfriend of the surviving woman, deputies said. There was a domestic disturbance prior to the shooting between Outlaw and his ex-girlfriend and her best friend Lee.

At some point, the dispute escalated with Outlaw pulling out a gun and firing multiple times at the two women, deputies said. He then turned the gun on himself.

