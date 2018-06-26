ATLANTA -- A man set himself on fire during a protest on the front steps of the Georgia State Capitol Tuesday morning, state officials said.

"He set himself on fire," said Col. Mark McDonough, the commissioner of the Department of Public Safety. "One of our troopers happened to catch it immediately. Got his fire extinguisher and used his fire extinguisher to put it out."

The incident happened on Washington Street around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday and involved the man using gasoline and fireworks in an apparent attempt to immolate himself.

"We have somebody who claims to be a veteran that is disgruntled by treatment by the V.A.," McDonough said.

The veteran was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries but was awake, authorities said. 11Alive is working to gather more details.

During a news conference on Central Ave. about the new hands-free driving law, a group of Georgia State Troopers paused due to activity happening off-camera and then immediately ran from the scene. Atlanta Police officers followed.

As 11Alive's photographer got closer, a trooper said "You're not in a safe place" and told him to move back. Those words were echoed to others in the area as responding officers worked to keep the public far back from the scene for their own safety as they secured the area.

The Capitol was then evacuated and the roads surrounding the Capitol closed while state agents checked the area for any possible explosives. This also involved the deployment of a bomb disposal robot into the Capitol.

