HAGERMAN — A man was pulled from his burning pickup truck by a sheriff's deputy and a passer-by in Gooding County.

The man, who has not been identified, was driving an older model truck on U.S. 30 south of Hagerman when it went over a 10-foot embankment on Friday.

The Times-News reports that the doors were jammed shut, but the windows were open.

The pickup and a nearby tree were on fire.

Sheriff's Sgt. Kelby Cornett and a witness pulled the man out.

He was taken by ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.