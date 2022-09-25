Man dies after intentionally set fire in hotel room, officials say

Officials said the fire was contained to one room and that they're still trying to determine who set the fire.

Example video title will go here for this video

The fire began just after 5 a.m. at a hotel on FM 1960 and the Northwest Freeway.

Officials said the fire was intentionally set and that it started in the room where the man's body was found. HCFMO Capt. James Singleton said they're still not sure who set the fire.

"I know it was intentionally set," Singleton said. "We're still trying to determine by who and how exactly."

Singleton said the victim suffered smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital where he died. Investigators are still waiting to hear if the man died from any other injuries related to the fire. The man was the only person in the room at the time.

According to Singleton, the fire sprinkler system was able to put the fire out and keep it maintained in one room.

Officials are still investigating to determine if anyone else was involved.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube