BUFFALO (WGRZ) -- Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. According to a study published in the Journal of Evolutionary Biology, the beholder loves facial hair.

The report asked 8,500 women to rate men who have different degrees of facial hair. They ranged from clean shaven to full bearded. Researchers found women were more attracted and wanted to have long term relationships with men who had some form of facial hair, than those who had no facial hair. The ranks are as followed:

Most Attractive

1. Heavy stubble

2. Light stubble

3. Full beard

4. Clean shaven

The study found women are attracted to men with beards because the facial hair "they indicate a male's ability to successfully compete socially with other males for resources" and because they "render men with an older, more masculine, socially dominant and aggressive appearance."

What does that all mean? Basically, women like men who appear as if they can protect and provide for them and the 'rough' look makes men look tough.

Hearing this news, we decided to put the findings to the test. There are 12 male on-air personalities in our news room. 3 already have beards, but 9 are completely clean shaven (Pete Gallivan currently has a beard, but we don't have a photo of him with the new scruff, so lets pretend he's clean shaven). We decided to update their look. Enjoy!

PHOTOS: Making 2 On Your Side The Most "Attractive" Newsroom This one weirdly fits. We're recommending Stu grow this is in real life. plants aren't the only things he knows how to grow This took him 5 months to grow He'll steal your girl, and your pirate treasure Kevin's beard doubles as a face warmer during those long Daybreak live shots Jeff preparing for December snow coverage The Bills may not be ready for December, but Adam is.

