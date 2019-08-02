AUGUSTA, Maine — Do you receive robocalls daily? How about hourly?

While we all find them annoying one Maine lawmaker wants to do something to stop them altogether.

State Senator Justin Chenette (D) is introducing a consumer protection bill that would ban robocalls including political ones.

The bill would also prohibit out-of-state telemarketers from using artificial 207 numbers to make them seem like they are local calls when in fact they are not.

Sen. Chenette says the National Do Not Call List simply is not working, and Maine should protect consumers.

"So many people I know get at least a half a dozen to a dozen phone calls a day that are from out-of-state scammers or automated telemarketers,” said Sen. Chenette.