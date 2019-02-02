WHARTON, Texas — The Lamar State College Port Arthur men's basketball team was involved in an auto accident just north of Wharton on Friday.

No players or coaches were seriously injured but several players were taken to a Corpus Christi medical center as a precaution.

According to a Lamar State news release, the accident happened around 1 p.m. The team was headed to Corpus Christi.

Drivers heading southbound on Interstate 59 came upon a woman walking in the right-hand lane, hit their brakes and swerved in order to miss the woman. The driver of the Lamar State van avoided the collision but was rear-ended by another vehicle, according to the release. The accident shut down the southland lane for more than an hour.

The college announced late Friday that the Saturday men’s basketball game at Coastal Bend College would be postponed.

Tipoff was scheduled for 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Marecek Center in Beeville.

Lamar State assistant coach Casey Apetrei wrote on Instagram that he was driving six of the players. “Can’t be thankful enough no one was seriously injured today,” Apetrei posted. “This was one of the scariest moments of my life today because not only was I in danger but I was driving six of our players. God was truly watching over us.”

The rescheduled date will be determined sometime this week.