AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN is setting up shop in Austin to cover the biggest college football game of the weekend, Texas versus LSU. The network will broadcast one of its biggest shows, "College Gameday," live from UT's campus.

And during this spectacle, there is one UT fan who will potentially face his biggest challenge yet.

Kasey Studdard is an Austinite that knows his way around a grill.

"I was always told salt and pepper is the only thing you need on beef," Studdard said. "I cook everything. I do all the pickling. I do everything."

Studdard runs the Austin barbecue food truck Whitfield's.

"We smoke meats," Studdard said. "It's named after my son. It's my middle name."

He doesn't just know his meats, he knows his football too. Studdard was an offensive lineman for UT from 2002 to 2006.

"We won a Big 12 Championship and a National Championship," Studdard said.

The former Longhorn still keeps up with the action.

"LSU has been talking a lot of trash," Studdard said. "A lot of trash. I was like, 'Alright.'"

Studdard is going to let his food do the talking since ESPN picked his barbecue to be on stage during "College GameDay."

"My biggest thing was just getting in everyone's ear," Studdard said. "'How do I get on there?' I talked to everybody I knew. It's going up there on stage for Herbstreit, Corso and all them."

His expectations are pretty simple.

"I just want that 'mmm' when they take a bite," Studdard said. "That's all I want."

Well, maybe not all he wants. He said a UT win would be good as well.

"It's going to be a blood fight, and I can't wait," Studdard said.

