Rainy week won’t dampen fun at YMBL South Texas State Fair this weekend

With less than 24 hours until gates open, organizers and vendors have been dealing with the impact of this week's rain.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Young Men's Business League South Texas State Fair just can't catch a break. Last year, they were forced to cancel due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, organizers moved the fair to May due to the restrictions, but the soggy start isn't stopping the fun.

With the rain letting up for now, many are using this opportunity to continue to set up for the state fair.

As expected, the weather has impacted several vendors, and now they are rushing to be ready for when those gates swing open Thursday.

Since last week, crews have been out on the fairground getting it ready for both vendors and guests.



The fair was originally scheduled to kick off at the end of March 2021, but organizers pushed it back to May of this year.

Officials say that decision was made out of abundance of caution giving the state of the pandemic at that time.

"We're full swing. We're getting everything going,” said exhibit and concession chairman Clint Turner. “Most of the vendors are checked in. We only have a few that, unfortunately some of them, are stuck in locations that they can't — they're having trouble, they maybe a little later than normal but we will get them taking care of ."

Organizers say masks are recommended, they also plan on having hand sanitizers stationed throughout the fairgrounds.

On Friday, gates open up at 6 p.m. and the fair will then run until May 30.