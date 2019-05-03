BEAUMONT, Texas — The Young Men's Business League (YMBL) met with Jefferson County Commissioners Monday morning to discuss what needs to be done before the upcoming South Texas Fair. The midway at Ford Park is over 15-years-old and has seen some wear and tear.

Members of the YMBL approached commissioners with their concerns. They said the midway has withstood tropical storms, hurricanes, heavy rains and disaster relief efforts no one could have predicted.

The midway was constructed a lot like a road back in 2003, but commissioner Brent Weaver said it hasn't been resurfaced every 7-8 years like the county roads typically are.

The YMBL wrote in a letter to the commissioners that the midway has been a hazard since it was first used for the fair back in 2004. The letter goes on to say that there's lots of loose rock that could cause people to fall.

YMBL President Donnie Warner said in the past the ground actually gave way under a ride.

"Our general public is our utmost concern," Warner said.

Warner said they want to work with the commissioners to make repairs before the fair this year.

Commissioner Weaver said the fix may be easier than you'd think. The commissioners discussed pulling their resources together to improve the pavement under the midway.

"We all have equipment that can do this and just working together we can get it done if that's the court's desire," Weaver said.

Warner said the current plan is for county engineers to go out to the fair grounds and decide what may need to be done, then utilize the commissioners equipment.

"They're going to look at what's under the ground, what's on top of the ground, and then each of the commissioners have got support with equipment and material to make repairs that are needed," Warner said.

Warner believes this solution will secure the grounds for the fair this year until a more long-term solution can be discussed. County Judge Jeff Branick made a note to put a long-term solution on the agenda for the budget hearing.

Their main goal is the safety of those attending the fair.

The proceeds from the fair help the community. The YMBL uses the money to help the Red Cross, Humane Society, and the different medical societies in Beaumont.

"The fair is very much needed, not only fun, but it's something that our community needs," said Warner.

The gates for the fair open March 21st.