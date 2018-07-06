Lester Trauth Sr. was only 18 when he was drafted into the Army from Des Allemands, Lousiana. He was shipped over to England after Basic training, but he wasn’t there for very long.

“Landed at Utah Beach,” said Trauth. “(fought) through France all the way to Germany.”

Trauth was a part of the 79th infantry that landed on Utah Beach on D-Day +8, June 14, 1944. Now 74 years later, Trauth still recalls how harrowing those days were.

“You didn’t know what was going on,” laughed Trauth. “I tell you.”

He made it off the beach unharmed, but while going through France he was hit by shrapnel from a German mortar shell, mangling his ribs.

“All of this was all messed up,” said Trauth pointing to his side. “They put me in the hospital. Patched me up and sent me to the front line.”

Trauth was never awarded a Purple Heart after his injury, because according to him “he didn’t bleed.”

