Wall Street Journal ranks Texas A&M as top university in Texas, sixth best public university in the nation

The next highest ranked education institution in the Lone Star State was Rice, which was ranked 64th nationally.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Wall Street Journal has named Texas A&M as the best higher education institution in Texas, sixth in the U.S. among all public universities, and 38th best when factoring in all public and private institutions.

The rankings have been posted online since 2016, and this year have had a new factor added into how the top universities get weighed. According to an article posted alongside the rankings, they "emphasize how much a college improves its students' chances of graduating on time, and how much it boosts the salaries they earn after graduation." Another factor noted was the "contribution the college makes to (their students') success."

When looking at universities in Texas nationally, Rice was the second-highest rated university, ranked 64th nationally. Other notable colleges include the University of Texas at Austin at 118th nationally, the University of St. Thomas at 158th, and Southern Methodist University (SMU) at 175th.

“This achievement solidifies what we already know; Texas A&M is a great university. To be named the top university in the state of Texas and among the top public universities in the nation is a reflection of the high-quality and exceptional education Aggies receive from our world-class faculty,” said Gen. (Ret.) Mark A. Welsh III, interim president in an article on Texas A&M Today. “It’s also a testament to our commitment to graduating students on time so that they can go on to do remarkable work in their chosen careers and positively impact their communities, the state, our nation and the world.”

Texas A&M was also recognized as a top college for social mobility in another Wall Street Journal ranking, being ranked 14th in the Lone Star State.