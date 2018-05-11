PORT NECHES — Port Neches-Groves and Nederland have a well-known rivalry that dates back almost a century.

Sunday night, the competition added a new element with the first ever "Mid-County Worship Service."

Dr. Jason Martin (First Baptist Church in Port Neches) and Dr. Jason Burden (First Baptist Church in Nederland) decided to come up with the idea of bringing rivals together.

Inside the First Baptist Church in Port Neches, hundreds gathered to praise the lord and understand that God's message is more powerful than bragging rights.

"Although we're in different towns, we're one community," says Martin. "We felt it was a wonderful opportunity to worship the Lord and start the week off on a positive note."

Worship didn't stop churchgoers from sporting their teams' colors and having a little fun though.

Both mascots were in attendance and led their respective fight songs to begin the service.

Neither side shied away from predicting the outcome of the football game either.

Burden says "No matter how bad Nederland wins, God still loves the Port Neches-Groves Indians."

Whether wearing purple and white or black and gold Sunday, Christian fans unified to support one God together and begin the week of "Mid-County Madness" in solidarity.

Nederland plays PN-G on Friday at 7:30 p.m. inside "The Reservation."

A fifth quarter youth ministry group event will be held after the game at the First Baptist Church in Port Neches, with a special guest from American Ninja Warrior expected to be in attendance.

© 2018 KBMT