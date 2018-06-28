The biggest teams in the world can inspire little dribblers like Ava Reckart practicing at the Cris Quinn Soccer Complex.

She's practicing some moves she learned from the two Brazilian coaches her family hosted last week.

It's made the World Cup more exciting for Ava's dad, John.

"They came and pumped us up even more than normal so it's been really good, my daughter is definitely more excited now," Reckart said.

"They were up at 6:30 in the morning to watch that first game at 7, and they would work until 10 at night and they would make sure they're up to watch the next game," Reckart said.

The beautiful game is what Jorn Hansen, Director of Training at Beaumont Youth Soccer Club has taught for over 30 years.

He wants his native country Denmark to go far in the tournament, but above all he wants his younger players to enjoy soccer's biggest stage.

"That's how they start dreaming. People will watch basketball, we need soccer players to watch soccer so they can dream about a move or a player and they can live through that player, and suddenly, one day it'll click, and they'll look back on the time they spent watching soccer," Hansen said.

Some skills were also on display at Beaumont's only futsal court.

The court's creator, Marco Hernandez hopes it can help grow the game in Southeast Texas.

"I'm grateful for this, and a bit overwhelmed...it's just a matter of time until things grow and the seed is definitely planted," Hernandez said.

Reckart wants his daughter to keep learning about the passion for the game around the world.

"I want her to think outside of Beaumont, Texas, and Lumberton, Texas. I want her to be a little more worldly, see how much of a big deal [the World Cup] is in the world so she can see how important it will be to us one day," Reckart said.

