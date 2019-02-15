ORANGE, Texas — When Latonya Graham came into work at the Walmart Super Center in West Orange, she had no idea what was in store.

"Someone tagged me in a post on Facebook and I said what is this?" Graham said.

A post shared to Facebook about an employee that had helped a blind shopper had more than 1,800 likes and almost 1,000 shares. In it, she and another associate named Matthew helped a man who was blind do a little Valentine’s Day shopping.

"When I got home, I read the whole thing, and I started crying like a big baby," Graham said.

Store manager Hal Biksey says he was proud seeing the post of his associates doing good for the community.



"As soon as I saw it, I said we have to take that and post it to our Walmart social media site. I think the day is special. It's about Valentine's, showing your love and I think they did that," Biksey said.