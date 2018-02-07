A worker at INVISTA in Orange suffered what was described as a traumatic injury Monday afternoon.

The worker was transported via Air Med from Dupont Sabine River Works to a hospital in Galveston according to Acadian Ambulance.

This is a developing story. We will update with more as soon as we receive confirmed information.

From INVISTA Public Affairs...

At approximately 1 p.m. today, an employee at the INVISTA Orange site sustained an injury requiring medical evacuation by helicopter to a Houston-area hospital. Our thoughts are with the employee for a speedy recovery.

INVISTA takes the safety of its employees, contractors and the community very seriously. An incident investigation is underway, and we will have more details when it’s completed.

