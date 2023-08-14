Worker shocked at industrial business near Bridge City Monday afternoon

The worker was taken in critical condition by ambulance to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas for treatment.

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — A worker at an industrial supply business in Orange County was shocked on Monday afternoon.

Firefighters with the Bridge City Fire Department and medics with Acadian Ambulance Service responded to STS Industrial on East Roundbunch Rd. just east of Bridge City on Monday afternoon.

The STS Industrial employee was shocked while doing some electrical work at the business around 1:15 p.m. when he was shocked according to Capt. Joey Jacobs of the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A 12News crew could see medics performing CPR on the worker when he was being taken to an ambulance.

The worker was taken in critical condition by ambulance to the Medical Center of Southeast Texas for treatment according to Jacobs.

STS Industrial sells fasteners gaskets, pipe supports and cutting tools according to the company's website.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.