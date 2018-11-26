ORANGE — Orange Police want to know what led to an afternoon crash that severely injured a worker on the back of a Waste Management truck.

The collision happened around 4:30 Monday on Martin Luther King Jr Drive near the I-10 service road.

Witnesses at the scene tell 12News a man riding on the back of a sanitation truck suffered severe leg injuries. The driver of a Hyundai appears to have hit the back of the truck where the man had been riding. An ambulance rushed him to Christus St. Elizabeth.

Stay with 12News as we c

© 2018 KBMT