ORANGE — Police in Orange are investigating a crash that left one person dead.

The crash happened on the 3300 blk. of MLK Drive.

The person killed was a Waste Management employee who was on the back of the garbage truck when he was hit by a white Hyundai Sonata. Police are not releasing his name until next of kin are notified. He was been identified as a 28-year-old man from Beaumont. He was transported to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai was also transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance. Her condition is not know at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

PRESS RELEASE FROM ORANGE P.D.

On 11-26-2018 at 4:27 pm, officers of the Orange Police Department were dispatched to the 3300 blk. of MLK in regards to a major accident. The Orange Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance were also dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival it was found that a southbound 2014 Hyundai Sonata driven by a 18 year old female resident of Orange had struck the back of a sanitation truck that was picking up waste containers. One of the workers on the truck, a 28 year old male resident of Beaumont was seriously injured and transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont where he died from his injuries. The other worker and the driver were not injured. The driver of the Hyundai was also transported to St. Elizabeth Hospital by Acadian Ambulance for treatment of injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time. The name of the deceased is being withheld at this time pending notification of next of kin. The investigation is ongoing.

