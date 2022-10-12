Woodville's Kim Cruse gets 4-chair turn during blind auditions on The Voice, picks 'Team Legend'

"What a magical, beautiful gift you have," John Legend told Cruse after her performance.

WOODVILLE, Texas — Kim Cruse hadn't gotten through the first 15 seconds of her blind audition singing Daniel Caesar's "Best Part" on The Voice before John Legend slammed his button.

Cruse, 30, who was raised in and still lives in Woodville, earned herself a "four-chair turn" from the judges Monday night on NBC's The Voice by the end of the song.

Legend's chair-turn was followed by Camila Cabello, who turned 41 seconds in and danced and swayed in her seat.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton then turned at 01:03 and 01:20 respectively.

Cruse, who was born into a musical family, performed in choirs throughout high school according to her bio on The Voice's website.

She sang in "Flava Band," a local cover band, after high school and later went viral with her rendition of "Jesus" by Le'Andria Johnson her bio said.

That attention got her noticed and earned her a short tour with gospel artist John P. Kee and then the chance to sing background vocals for Monica in Atlanta.

But on Monday night the Woodville singer was center-stage in front of a national audience.

"That was so unbelievably pretty, I don't even know how to talk after that," Stefani gushed as the applause died down for the very first contestant of the night.

"The amount of talent God poured on you is insane," she went on to say.

Judge John Legend was up next saying, "what a magical, beautiful gift you have."

"You noticed I turned for you so quickly because I just heard the tone and was 'Oh she needs to be on the show'. And then not only should she be on the show, but you should be in the finale of this show," he said.

"You are just so good. I would love to help you figure out how to best display this amazing talent that you have to the world. And I would love to be your coach," Legend told her.

Next Camila Cabello made her case ending with, "your tone is incredible. Your choices were incredible and I would love for you to pick me as your coach."

Blake Shelton then went on to attempt to sell the R&B and gospel singer on picking the only country star on the panel of judges.

"I have won this show with all kinds of different artists," Shelton said. "Yes, I've won the show with country artists. I've won the show with R&B artists, with rock, with pop. There is absolutely no reason why you can't pick me as your coach and win this freakin' show," Shelton said.

"And as I was listening to these other three talk and I realized that they had all heard that song before and they knew who sings it and I didn't, it told me something very important, which is you all have absolutely nothing to learn from each other," he said gesturing to the other judges.

"Oh my goodness," Legend replied with a smile while shaking his head.

"But you and I, huh oh, we have a lot to learn from each other," Shelton continued.

But Legend wasn't having any of it responding, "he has a lot to learn from you. I will give him that," as Cruse and the audience laughed.

"Pairings like that are what's magical on this show, Kim," Shelton responded

"It's important to have a coach who knows where you're coming from, understands the kind of music that you wanna do," Legend replied.

"Isn't it fun to show people songs for the first time," Shelton came back with. "Oh my God, have you ever heard this song?"

"Let's do this. Pick me as your coach," Shelton pleaded.

"Don't listen to him, don't listen to him," Legend said raising his palms in the air.

In the end, Cruse didn't listen to Shelton and announced that she was joining Team Legend as Legend jumped from his seat and pumped his fists in the air.

Later, on Instagram, Cruse thanked her fans saying "Wow! Just wow!!!! With my eyes filled with tears, THANK YOU ALL FOR BEING A PART OF THIS JOURNEY! #TeamLegend baby! @johnlegend let’s do this coach!! Thank you thank you thank you! Crusers, let’s go!"

Cruse isn't the first singer to make it big in a singing completion on National TV.

Kree Harrison, who is also from Woodville, became the runner up during season 12 of American Idol in 2013.