Members of the Woodville Rotary Club came together Wednesday to distribute flags for veterans buried in the Magnolia Cemetery. Around 20 members worked to put out almost 400 flags for the Memorial Day Display.

Rotarian Joyce Wilson said her brother started the tradition almost 10 years ago in his neighborhood. Since then, the project has expanded into the cemetery, where more of the community got involved.

As the project grew, people began donating flags and money to buy the supplies they needed to keep the flags in place. Wilson said each year their list of veterans grow as more people identify family members who served that are now buried in Magnolia

This is the second year the Rotary Club has taken over the distribution of the flags. Fred Turner, one of the members who helped put the flags out today, said it's the least he can do to honor their sacrifice.

"Somebody who gave their life for me and the United States of America, gah, what more can I do for them? I'd like to do more but just being here doing something like this is a great feeling," saidTurner.

He said he was able to place a flag on his childhood dentist's headstone today.

"It's kind of a thrill to be able to do something for him," continued Turner.

Rotarian Fred Sullivan said the cemetery has been around since Woodville was established in 1845.

"The Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War, all of the wars, people are buried out here," said Sullivan.

He said visiting the cemetery is a small way to honor the brave men and women laid to rest there.

Members of the Rotary Club highly encourage everyone to stop by the display and pay their respects. The flags will be up throughout Memorial weekend.

