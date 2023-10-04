Woodville officer who was shot in face in September released from hospital Tuesday night

His family says he is in good spirits and is on track for a full recovery.

WOODVILLE, Texas — A Woodville Police officer, who was shot in the face two and a half weeks ago, has been sent home from the hospital.

Woodville officer Troy Costello was released from the hospital Tuesday night according to Woodville Police Chief Mike McCulley.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The above video first aired on Sept. 26, 2023.)

He's now recovering at home and can't talk due to jaw surgery his family told McCulley. His family says he is in good spirits and is on track for a full recovery.

The Woodville community is planning a small parade soon to welcome him home McCulley told 12News.

Police say Costello was shot in the face on Sunday, September 17, 2023, by Reginal Owens, 41, of Hemphill, who was fatally shot by Tyler County deputies about an hour after Costello was shot.

A "Peace Officer Involved Injuries or Death Report" filed with the Texas Attorney General's office by the Tyler County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 25, 2023, says three male deputies, who are 36, 44 and 51-years-old, were involved in the shooting of Owens

The report also noted that Owens "carried, exhibited, or used a deadly weapon" when the shooting happened in the 300 block of Shivers St. in Woodville.

The shooting of Owens is being investigated by the Texas Rangers.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.