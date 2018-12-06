It was a packed house Monday at the Woodville City Council meeting as the council voted unanimously to approve a utility service agreement between the city and East Texas Packing, LLC.

A parking lot full of protesters were against utility service agreement with East Texas Packing LLC to provide water and sewage for a meat processing plant being built just north of town on highway 69.

"[City council] keeps telling us that their hands are tied. And I'm sure that they have the weight of the world on their shoulders as well. But we have no faith in the company that is being brought it," said Caitlyn Mullin, a Tyler county resident,

Mullin, who will live near the plant, has concerns about the environmental impact the plant could have on the city. She along with several other citizens asked the city to delay the vote and allow a third party to conduct a environmental and economic impact study.

Council members stated that if they delayed, the plant could go ahead and build without any oversight that the city was proposing.

"This matters really are outside of our domain. We don't really have the authority to request that and have never requested that of any company that has come into the town. So it would be prohibitive of the company and again outside of our domain," said Mandy Risinger, Woodville city administrator.

Now the city must provide water and utilities to this facility because of certificate of convenience and necessity passed by the city back in 1988 that extends the cities utilities about a mile outside the city limits. But in this agreement, the city is requiring the plant to have a pre-treatment water facility for their waste water, before sending it to their waste water facility. Any air pollution regulation is left up to the TCEQ.

