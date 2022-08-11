'We may have wild days, but no bad days' | Woodcrest Elementary staff preps students, parents for the new school year

District officials have revisited some of the new safety policies and had trainings on what parents are to expect during the school year.

PORT NECHES, Texas — While many Southeast Texas schools have already made their way back into the classrooms, Port Neches-Groves Independent School District is still on preparation mode.

PNGISD officially goes back to school Wednesday, August 17.

District officials have revisited some of the new safety policies and had trainings on what parents are to expect during the school year.

Some students made their way to Woodcrest Elementary School Thursday with their parents to meet the teachers and to learn their campus a bit better.

Staff welcomed their elementary students in to meet their teachers and mingle with the PTA and more importantly, share their saying of "we may have wild days but no bad days,"

Johnny B from Johnny B's Barber Shop in Nederland was also at the elementary giving out free haircuts for children.

Even with the good vibes flowing, Principal Angela Abel recognizes parents worries for safety and continues to put that first.

"We have performed some door audits, and some technical type issues," She said. "Not issues, but monitored the technical side of it like our intercom system, and doors and video cameras. We paid really close attention to that this year, and are in a great place."

Principal Abel added that this will be the last year kids will enjoy the current building because construction is underway and they will be in a new building next school year.







