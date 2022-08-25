x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Women possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange

A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was found face down, unresponsive near the car. Weather may be a factor in the crash.
Credit: EJ Williams

ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night. 

The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate.

A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was found face down, unresponsive near the car.

Credit: EJ Williams
Credit: EJ Williams

It appeared she was thrown from the vehicle, but officials aren't certain at this point. 

She and one other person from the car were taken to hospital. The woman who was found face down was in serious condition.

Weather appears to be a factor in the accident.

Orange Fire Department and Orange Police worked the scene. A Department of Public Safety trooper also assisted.

Credit: EJ Williams

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device  

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Send us a news tip | Download our app | 12News “In the Know” newsletter 

Also on 12NewsNow.com...

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

I.C.Y.M.I | Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash Thursday afternoon in Orange

Before You Leave, Check This Out