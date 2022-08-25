Women possibly ejected from vehicle in Thursday night crash in Orange

A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was found face down, unresponsive near the car. Weather may be a factor in the crash.

ORANGE, Texas — Troopers, police are investigating a crash in Orange that sent two people to the hospital Thursday night.

The collision happened at 9:15 p.m. on State Highway 62 North of the interstate.

A firefighter on scene told 12News crew it appeared a woman was ejected. She was found face down, unresponsive near the car.

It appeared she was thrown from the vehicle, but officials aren't certain at this point.

She and one other person from the car were taken to hospital. The woman who was found face down was in serious condition.

Weather appears to be a factor in the accident.

Orange Fire Department and Orange Police worked the scene. A Department of Public Safety trooper also assisted.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.