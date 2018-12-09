JEFFERSON COUTNY — Three women who claimed they were sex trafficked by a Silsbee man revealed horrifying details during testimony.

Johnny Ray Matlock is on trial for continuous trafficking of persons. He is accused of meeting women online then threatening them into selling their bodies for sex.

The first witness to testify said she was only 15-years-old when she started talking to Matlock on Snapchat. She said two of her friends dropped her off at a motel to meet Matlock who was there with another woman.

The witness said she told Matlock she wanted to go back to school but Matlock threatened her by pointing a gun at her head.

She explained he took pictures of her then posted them online to backpage.com so she could be a prostitute.

The witness said she was prostituted for five days before she was able to escape her motel room.

The second victim said she messaged Matlock on Facebook and thought she was meeting him for a date.

She said he picked her up then took her to a motel room and told her he wanted her to be a prostitute.

When she refused, she said Matlock put a gun to her head and told her he would “blow her head off” if she didn’t sell her body.

She said Matlock took pictures of her and explained how she would charge customers based on the amount of time they spent with her.

The witness said she worked with Matlock for a few weeks in a motel before she was able to go home to her mother and child.

However, she said Matlock threatened to kill her if she didn’t come back to work for her.

At one point the witness took money from Matlock and decided she wanted to quit.

She said after that happened Matlock showed up to her house and started shooting his gun and threatened to kill her and her family.

When the defense attorney cross examined the witness he asked her why she didn’t defend herself or try to run away when Matlock was asleep.

The witnesses’ mother testified next and told the jury she knew something was wrong when her daughter was gone for long periods of time.

She described the moment Matlock went to their home and fired several shots in the air. She said regrettably told her daughter to go back to Matlock to ensure the safety of everyone else in her home.

She said later, Matlock dropped her daughter off at a gas station after she called and threatened him several times.

The third witness was only 17-years-old when she met Matlock through a friend.

She said she traveled to the motel with her friend KD and met Matlock there with two other women.

When she walked inside the room she noticed a gun, money and marijuana on a table.

She said pictures were taken of her and then she was forced into prostitution.

The witness told the jury she would not be able to eat unless she was earning money for Matlock.

Witness testimony will continue in the 252nd court on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.

